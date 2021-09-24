MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading 6.3% Higher

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.11. 451,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,765,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,802,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

