MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

