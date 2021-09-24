Michael Patrick O’Shea Purchases 21,000 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £36,960 ($48,288.48).

Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 192 ($2.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.93. The firm has a market cap of £276.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMI. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

