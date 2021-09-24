Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $2,519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

OSH stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion and a PE ratio of -38.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

