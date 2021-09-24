Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

NYSE NET traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

