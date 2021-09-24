Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.
- On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.
NYSE NET traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $137.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
NET has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
