Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $1.66. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 636,558 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

