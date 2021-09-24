Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $14,251.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

