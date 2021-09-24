MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $637,977.03

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $637,977.03 and $781.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.85 or 0.06891834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00352751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.57 or 0.01202814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00111677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00531966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.39 or 0.00545768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00316842 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

