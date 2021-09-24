Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

MIRM opened at $20.18 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $615.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

