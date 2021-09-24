Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 155,050 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $153,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.13. The company had a trading volume of 222,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,813. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

