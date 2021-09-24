Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.76% of Dominion Energy worth $451,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.40. 62,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

