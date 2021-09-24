Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,088 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,088 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $164,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,275. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.10 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.17 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

