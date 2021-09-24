Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 724,947 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 724,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $212,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $146.05. 880,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,788,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $396.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

