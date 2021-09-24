Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,780 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $277,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fortinet by 29.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

