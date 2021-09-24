Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $149,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.88. 40,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

