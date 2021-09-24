Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,100.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $454.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
