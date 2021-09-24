Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $454.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.