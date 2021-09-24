Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 264,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,492. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

