Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by Truist from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $282.74 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $286.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

