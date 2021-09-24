Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 317,460 Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 317,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Sigilon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,069. The company has a market cap of $182.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.35.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

