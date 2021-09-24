Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 350,000 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. WM Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WM Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

