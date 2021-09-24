Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,184,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 45.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paysafe by 57.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 18,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,397. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

