Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 17,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,229. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
Livent Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.