Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 17,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,229. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

