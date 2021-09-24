Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $65,307,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $35,143,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,667. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.38. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

