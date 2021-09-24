Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,422.84

Shares of Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,422.84 ($18.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,458 ($19.05). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 354,191 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,422.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,381.43. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

