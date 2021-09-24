More Coin Reaches Market Cap of $103,862.21 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $103,862.21 and $955.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00124248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044261 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

