Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 270 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $111.22 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72.

