Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

