Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

