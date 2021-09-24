Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 16,677 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.20 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.