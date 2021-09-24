Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $219.60 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

