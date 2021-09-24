Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,715,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47.

