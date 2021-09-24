Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 15.5% Higher

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69. 446,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,778,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

