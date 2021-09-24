NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) PT Raised to C$8.00

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NNXPF stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.67.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

