Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.27.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NTRA stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.54. 624,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,281. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. Natera has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $107,458.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,514.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock worth $26,729,693. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

