Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.84. 15,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,992 shares of company stock valued at $26,542,566. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.