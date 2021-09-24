National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

