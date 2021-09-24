National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 252,311 shares during the period.

XHB stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

