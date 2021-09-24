National Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 585.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.