National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,835 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

