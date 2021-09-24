National Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,320 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,080,206 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

