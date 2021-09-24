National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

