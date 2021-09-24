National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 14.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

