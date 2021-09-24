Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NYSE:NMM opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.