Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -262.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.