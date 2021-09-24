Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

