NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of NetEase worth $54,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $125,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NetEase by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after purchasing an additional 445,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 506.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $81.59 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

