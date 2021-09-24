Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.63.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $593.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

