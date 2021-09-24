Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Head to Head Comparison

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 7 9 0 2.56

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 325.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $119.31, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.10 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.59 $407.30 million $4.16 22.85

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62% Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.