Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NEVDF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

