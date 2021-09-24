NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 230,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.